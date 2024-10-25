Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Markel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,578.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,568.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,563.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.