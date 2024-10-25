Freedom Day Solutions LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

