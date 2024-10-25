Franco-Nevada Q3 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$355.88 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$188.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$168.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$193.01.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.497 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.