Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 387,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,011. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,506,000 after buying an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,123,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,806,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

