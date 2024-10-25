First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 26,458 shares.The stock last traded at $142.57 and had previously closed at $141.27.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

