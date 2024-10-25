First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a growth of 1,386.8% from the September 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 476,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,480. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

