First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,094.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,715. The company has a market capitalization of $318.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

