First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,094.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,715. The company has a market capitalization of $318.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.57.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.