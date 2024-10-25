First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,094.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,715. The company has a market capitalization of $318.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

