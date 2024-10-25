First Hawaiian Reports Quarterly Earnings for September 2024

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s consolidated subsidiary, known as First Hawaiian, announced its earnings in a press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K report.

The information provided in the Form 8-K filing, including the earnings details in Exhibit 99.1, is not considered “filed” for regulatory purposes under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It also does not impose any liabilities under that section nor is it integrated by reference into any of First Hawaiian’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except in cases explicitly specified within those filings.

In addition to the earnings disclosure, the Form 8-K also covers the submission of financial statements and related exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 features the press release from First Hawaiian, Inc. dated October 25, 2024, presenting financial information pertaining to the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. Furthermore, there is a Cover Page Interactive Data File (Exhibit 104), where the XBRL tags are integrated within an Inline XBRL document.

Finally, the report was duly signed by Robert S. Harrison, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of First Hawaiian, Inc., on behalf of the company, as mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The signing took place on October 25, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the full Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website for a comprehensive overview of First Hawaiian’s recent financial performance and related disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First Hawaiian’s 8K filing here.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

