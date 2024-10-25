First Financial Corporation, as reported in their Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2024, has issued a press release detailing their financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024. The company’s headquarters, located at One First Financial Plaza in Terre Haute, Indiana, under the NASDAQ Trading Symbol “THFF,” released the statement to the public.

The press release has been attached as an exhibit to the filing, furnishing the financial information for public perusal and is incorporated in its entirety in the report. However, it’s important to note that the information shared, including that in the press release, is not to be considered as “filed” per section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, this information is not subject to the liabilities of Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and is not incorporated by reference into any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission unless explicitly stated.

Contained within the report is an exhibit detailing the Press Release issued by First Financial Corporation on October 22, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1), and a Cover Page Interactive Data File (Exhibit 104) formatted as an inline XBRL contained within Exhibit 101.

Rodger A. McHargue, the Secretary/Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of First Financial Corporation, has signed the report on behalf of the registrant as of October 22, 2024.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

