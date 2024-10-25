Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 634 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.3% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $105.64 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

