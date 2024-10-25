Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,909,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.20 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

