Financial Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,444,000 after buying an additional 2,488,850 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 222.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 158,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.