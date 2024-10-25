Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 4,246 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 222,077 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,350,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

