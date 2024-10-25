Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,057,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 174,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.