Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $39,000 in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Eyenovia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 205,390 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In related news, CEO Michael M. Rowe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,268.39. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Eyenovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.53. 79,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 547.46% and a negative net margin of 116,506.25%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Featured Stories

