Financial Management Network Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

DIS traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 923,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,886. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

