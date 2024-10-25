Financial Management Network Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 264,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 172,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,052. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

