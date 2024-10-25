Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

