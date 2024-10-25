Financial Guidance Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.