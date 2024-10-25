Financial Architects LLC Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Architects LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.1% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.