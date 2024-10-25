FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
FibroGen Stock Performance
Shares of FGEN opened at $0.32 on Monday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FibroGen
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.