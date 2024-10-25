FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN opened at $0.32 on Monday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

About FibroGen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

