FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 8.1% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,341,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.02 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

