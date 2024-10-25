FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 1,870 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,161,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,208,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000.

GNMA stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

