Evercore ISI Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $240.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.21.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $235.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $147.58 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.