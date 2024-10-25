European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.54 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.07). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 382,290 shares traded.

European Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £301.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.51.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,036.09). Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Articles

