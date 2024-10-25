Ethereum Classic Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.19 or 0.00028182 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $88.16 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,116.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.96 or 0.00546231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00105598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00231344 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00026795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00070963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,279,526 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

