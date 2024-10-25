Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

EL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 164,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 236,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,367 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

