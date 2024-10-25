Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 303,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.