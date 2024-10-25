Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 629.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

