Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ENVA traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $89.50. 47,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,320. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,917,483. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

