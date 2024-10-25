Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$10.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. ATB Capital cut their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.71. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$9.23.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

