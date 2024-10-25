EMX Royalty FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of C$8.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded EMX Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

EMX Royalty stock opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$307.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 0.85. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director David M. Cole bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$51,424.00. Also, Director David M. Cole acquired 200,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$410,000.00. Insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

