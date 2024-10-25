Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.40 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.61% from the company’s current price.
Emerald Stock Performance
Shares of Emerald stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Emerald has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.05.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerald
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.