Element Wealth LLC Purchases 231 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $81.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

