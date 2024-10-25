Element Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVW opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.