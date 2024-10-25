Element Wealth LLC Buys 591 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

