Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

