Electroneum Trading Down 15.5% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.80 million and $606,545.33 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000427 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

