Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.45. 79,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.08 and its 200-day moving average is $317.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $193.77 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

