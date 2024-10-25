EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.
EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 540,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,741. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $155.23 and a one year high of $192.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
