EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 540,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,741. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $155.23 and a one year high of $192.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.73.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

