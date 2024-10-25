Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

