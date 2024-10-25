Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 285.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,657 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 247.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 326.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
