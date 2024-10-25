Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $317.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

