E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of RadNet worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 774.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sidoti upgraded RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

