E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.0% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

