E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Purchases 195,085 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 109.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,085 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB owned 0.65% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,627,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Glj Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.