E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.4% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $57,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,003,000 after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,289,000 after purchasing an additional 244,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $246.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.