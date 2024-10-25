E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after acquiring an additional 190,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $418.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.97 and a 200 day moving average of $525.88.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.