Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,606 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,277. The firm has a market cap of $777.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

