Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,059 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. 50,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

